In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Mick Chan / 26 March 2020 3:04 pm / 0 comments

Lamborghini has once again teased its upcoming track-only, Aventador-based V12 hypercar, this time in a video. This limited-run model will be powered by a version of its 6.5 litre, naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 830 hp.

Unencumbered by emissions regulations that regular production models have to abide by, the upcoming hypercar outdoes the Aventador SVJ and SVJ Roadster in the outright horsepower stakes, which bring a mere 770 hp each to the table.

So far, we know that the Aventador’s seven-speed independent shift rod (ISR) transmission has been swapped for a six-speed sequential gearbox by Xtrac with a ‘self-locking’ differential, and which also serves a structural load-bearing function as the rear suspension asssembly is mounted directly to it.

In front, an aluminum front frame is bolted directly to the carbon-fibre monocoque for improved safety, along with a steel roll cage for better torsional rigidity. All four corners feature centrally-lcoking wheels shod in Pirelli tyres.

Naturally, plenty of carbon-fibre is employed in the construction of this limited-run Italian V12, with the exotic weave used for the roof scoop as well as its rear wing, which is even larger than those on the road-going SVJ variants. Here at the rear end, the diffuser appears to be different from those on the SVJ, while the exhausts also seem to be located slightly lower down the bumper compared to the road car.

As a track-only model meant to push the boundaries of performance, the 830 hp hypercar could also feature an iteration of Lamborghini’s Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamic management. First seen on the Huracan Performante, ALA manipulates airflow to optimise performance both on straights and through corners. More will be revealed as the hypercar approaches its debut, which is scheduled to take place in the Northern Hemisphere summer of this year.