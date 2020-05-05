Februari lalu, jurugambar pengintip kami berjaya merakam imej trak pikap Hyundai yang dikhabarkan akan digelar Santa Cruz sedang di uji dalam cuaca sejuk. Seperti biasa, ia mengenakan pelekat penyamaran dan sukar untuk kita melihat perinciannya. Manakala gambar di atas adalah imej kerangka yang berjaya dirakam oleh sumber Motor1, dan ia mendedahkan lebih banyak informasi berkenaan trak pikap ini.
Sekali pandang, kita dapat lihat rupa jelas profil sisi trak pikap dari jenama Korea ini – ia kelihatan lebih bersegi dari model konsep Santa Cruz yang didedahkan pada tahun 2015, namun masih mengekalkan rupa tiang-C yang condong, manakala garis-garis geometrinya pula adalah seiras dengan rekaan Elantra generasi baharu.
Jika anda lihat dengan lebih teliti, ada satu lagi perincian penting terdedah menerusi imej ini – trak pikap tersebut hampir pasti sebuah model yang dibina di atas platform unibody, dan bukan kerangka ladder frame trak pikap arus perdana seperti Toyota Hilux dan Mitsubishi Triton. Suspensi belakang pikap ini juga nampak seperti akan menggunakan sistem gantungan bebas.
Oleh itu, boleh diagak Hyundai Santa Cruz ini akan diasaskan dari platform sama seperti SUV Hyundai Santa Fe. Jadi ia berkemungkinan akan menerima barisan enjin yang serupa; sama ada versi petrol NA dengan unit 2.4 liter empat-silinder berkuasa 185 hp, 2.0 liter turbo berkuasa 238 hp, atau versi turbodiesel 2.2 liter R CRDi berkuasan 193 PS/440 Nm.
Pembangunan trak pikap Hyundai Santa Cruz ini dilakukan di Amerika Syarikat di mana produksi pertamanya nanti akan bermula di Montgomery, Alabama pada 2021. Oleh itu, ia juga dijangka akan diperkenalkan di pasaran tersebut terlebih dahulu dengan enjin petrol, dan akan disusuri dengan model diesel untuk pasaran lain selepas itu, lapor Motor Authority.
GALERI: Model konsep Hyundai Santa Cruz 2015