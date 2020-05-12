In Cars, Hyundai, Spyshots / By Matthew H Tong / 12 May 2020 5:47 pm / 0 comments

Our spy photographers have once again caught the next-generation Hyundai Tucson undergoing road tests in Europe, ahead of its purported debut later this year. This particular prototype hast lost some camouflage, thus revealing the split LED headlights and the massive chromed Cascading grille.

According to Hyundai’s vice president of design, Sangyup Lee, the new Tucson’s design will ‘freak you out’, and from the looks of it the C-segment SUV will get sharp body lines, angled wheel arches and massive alloy wheels. The door handles also seem to be placed below the shoulder line, and a peek through the perforated sheet reveals a three-dimensional LED tail light design.

The tail lights also appear to be connected by a continuous LED strip, much like the new i20, Elantra and Sonata. Not much else can be made out, but this variant gets furnished with twin exhaust exits that look pretty much production-ready.

In terms of powertrain, the new Tucson is said to receive a new Theta III 2.5 litre four-cylinder engine that’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine will be available in both naturally-aspirated and turbocharged guises, with the former offered as the entry-level choice in the US market.

For European markets, the Tucson will be offered with an updated version of the current 1.6 litre T-GDi engine, as well as turbodiesel and mild-hybrid variants. Transmission options range from a six-speed manual, six- or seven-speed dual-clutch (wet type) gearboxes, and eight-speed auto, depending on the trim. Front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants are a given.

As for the Tucson Hybrid, it will either get the Sonata HEV’s 2.0 litre GDi (combined output of 192 hp) with a six-speed hybrid automatic transmission, or the smaller 1.6 litre GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine used in the first ever Elantra Hybrid. This setup delivers a combined output of 139 horsepower and up to 264 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels through Hyundai’s own six-speed dual-clutch ‘box.