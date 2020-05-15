In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 15 May 2020 11:00 am / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia has announced the resumption of operations at all its dealer outlets in the country, with several precautionary measures put in place to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

These include mandatory temperature checks prior to entry, and those with a reading of 37.5 degrees Celsius and above, or are exhibiting symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath will be advised to leave the premises to immediately seek medical attention.

Face masks will also be required and will be provided to customers before the enter the showroom, and test drives will be conducted with the sales advisor seated in the rear of the vehicle. As for making a booking or collecting a car, the company is advising its customers to make payments via e-transactions and will only allow one one person for collection.

Additionally, limited admission and social distancing will be enforced at all outlets, and in-house cafes will not be open. Parents are also advised not to bring their children along, as all kids’ corners will also be closed. The company will also consistently clean and sanitise its premises to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

For customers who need to service their vehicles, they will need to first make an appointment beforehand – no walk-ins allowed. To further minimise interaction, a car drop service is being offered, which allows customers with appointments to drop off their cars and conduct discussions on their car service updates or enquiries via telephone with the service advisor.

Existing customers with vehicles that have warranties expiring between March 18 and May 12 will now be given an extension to June 11, 2020, while for cars due for scheduled service within the same period, the grace period is extended until July 11, 2020.