29 April 2020

Honda Malaysia (HM) today announced the resumption of operations at dealer service centres during the movement control order (MCO) after being given the green light to do so by the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI).

Customers who intend to send their vehicles in will only be able to do by appointment only, as no walk-ins will be allowed. The company has also implemented strict protocols at service centres to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which includes mandatory temperature scanning and the use of hand sanitisers upon arrival.

Individuals with a temperature reading of 37.5 degrees Celsius and above, or are exhibiting symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath will be advised to leave the premises to immediately seek medical attention.

Additionally, a car drop service will be put in place in order to maintain social distancing. This allows customers with appointments to drop off their cars at the dealerships and conduct discussions on their car service updates or enquiries via telephone with the service advisor.

Beyond ensuring the wellbeing of its customers, HM will also be taking extra precautions to ensure the highest safety and good personal hygiene of its employees. This includes regular temperature checks, hand washing and social distancing by maintaining a distance of one metre from one another at all times.

“Honda Malaysia is truly inspired by the spirit of Malaysians, especially all the frontliners to overcome the unprecedented situation. The journey to flatten the curve has been tough and extensive but we are ‘Together As One’, staying home in order to have a better outcome for all. We will comply with the extension of MCO in support of the efforts taken by the Malaysian government and people amid the current situation,” said Toichi Ishiyama, managing director and CEO of HM.

List of operational Honda service centres during the MCO period as of April 29, 2020

At the same time, customers need to have their cars in good, reliable condition and hence, require maintenance service. As we resume our aftersales services, we emphasise the importance of continuing to adhere to the MCO rules, being attentive and to take precautions especially in hygiene through sanitization and disinfection, general cleanliness and social distancing,” he continued.

“Honda is one of the automobile marques trusted by many Malaysians, and we deeply value the safety, well-being and health of our customers, service advisors and technicians. The precautionary and control measures will be strictly implemented at the Honda dealerships nationwide and ‘Our Dealers Are Ready For You’ with a safe environment during customer visit,” Ishiyama concluded.

The company notes that the reopening of service centres will be done in stages and customers can check the continuously update list of outlets that are operational on Honda Malaysia’s official website.