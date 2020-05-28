In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 May 2020 3:59 pm / 0 comments

Many Malaysian riders will remember Titan Motorcycle from the 90s, born out of sheer market need for a Harley-Davidson when there were none to be had and the waiting list was nine months long. Well, this Titan Motorcycles is nothing like the chrome-laden customs from that era and hails from Graz, Austria.

Building to order, Titan Motorcycles is Michael Siebenhofer, the founder, and designer Thanh Ho Ngo. Siebenhofer says Titan’s goal is “to build the perfect custom bike for each person.”

Unlike the US company of the same name which fell into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2007, this European is young and new. No chrome laden cruiser with raked out front forks here, though we have a feeling Titan will build you one if you so wish.

Instead, what a prospective customer gets is a collaboration between builder and buyer, translating a vision into reality. Titan Motorcycles makes it clear the customer might not always be right and will not necessarily get what they want.

To this end, anyone making an enquiry for a Titan fills out a 20 question survey which determines a baseline from which both customer and customiser can work. As seen from Titan’s list of builds, aside from the usual Harley-Davidson V-twins, it range of custom builds includes oldies such as the samurai-themed Kawasaki 454 LTD called “Privilege” and a Honda Dominator NX650 named “Dominar”, done up as a cafe racer.

From the catalogue, bobbers, cafe racers and streetfighters seem to be a Titan speciality but when they say they can build you anything you want, they are not joking. This is evident from previous work like the Urban Crosser, based on the Honda XR600R dual-purpose bike and converted to a motard.