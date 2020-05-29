In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 May 2020 5:58 pm / 0 comments

With the previous video in the series from Kawasaki Indonesia showing the 2020 Kawasaki ZX-25R being started and warmed up, the next video in the series shows Kawasaki’s quarter-litre, four-cylinder sports bike doing the dyno. The sound of the ZX-25R, fitted with a Yoshimura exhaust and anodised aluminium rear sets, is fit to stir the soul.

The technician winds the the ZX-25R through the gears with a redline shift everytime till it reaches peak power. The anti-climax is no power numbers are shown, which means waiting till the official launch of the ZX-25R in Indonesia.

The inline-four of the ZX-25R does mimic the sound of a much larger machine, much like its predecessor, the ZX-2, despite displacing only 250 cc. As in the previous video in the series, the blue flame emanating from the exhaust on the overrun when the shows the ZX-25R’s engine has the potential to be modded for some serious power.

Coming with an inline, four-cylinder, 250 cc in a sports bike chassis and spinning up to 17,000 rpm, the ZX-25R is capable of speeds above 160 km/h. This was shown during testing at Jerez, Spain with Kawasaki World Superbike riders Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes taking it out on the track.

Standard equipment on the ZX-25R includes 37 mm diameter Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) upside forks and horizontal Back-Link monoshock at the back. Also part of the ZX-25R’s performance package is a quickshifter, riding modes and traction control.