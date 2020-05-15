In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 May 2020 2:59 pm / 0 comments

Fourth in a series of videos from Kawasaki Indonesia, the 2020 Kawasaki ZX-25R is being modded and put through the paces on a dyno. Released today, the video shows the ZX-25R is fitted with a Yoshimura exhaust and you can listen to what a modded ZX-25R sounds like.

From previous videos released by Kawasaki Indonesia, you may have heard the ZX-25R in standard form on the dyno. This time around, it is definitely satisfaction guaranteed as the ZX-25R sounds like a larger displacement motorcycle like its ZX-636R or ZX-10RR siblings.

Despite displacing only 250 cc, the inline-four of the ZX-25R does mimic the sound of a much faster machine, much like its predecessor, the ZX-2. Of note is the blue flame emanating from the exhaust on the overrun when the throttle is released, indicating the ZX-25R’s engine has the potential to be modded to great heights.

First shown at the Tokyo Motor Show, not much else is known about the ZX-25R, save that it has a 250 cc, inline-four engine that is capable of being revved up to 17,000 rpm in fifth gear. A previous video released by Kawasaki showed the ZX-25R is capable of 160 km/h performance right out of the box during a demonstration by professional racers on a racetrack.

As Kawasaki’s return to the quarter-litre, four-cylinder arena – the last time any of us saw a four-cylinder 250 was the Yamaha Phazer 250 and the Kawasaki ZX-2 – equipment specification is high for the ZX-25R. This includes upside-down Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) forks, Horizontal Back-Link monoshock, radial-mount front brake callipers, quickshifter, ride modes and traction control.







GALLERY: 2020 Kawasaki ZX-25R at the Tokyo Motor Show