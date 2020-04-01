In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 April 2020 9:24 am / 0 comments

Launched at the Tokyo Motor Show this year, the four-cylinder 2020 Kawasaki ZX-25R generated a lot of interest amongst riders. However, with the spread of Covid-19 worldwide, motorcycle makers have delayed product launches but this has not stopped Kawasaki from introducing the 2020 Kawasaki ZX-25R Racer Custom.

Modified for racing purposes, the Zx-25R Racer Custom is not intended for public sale. Instead, it is destined to be featured in a one-make race series, due to be launched in 2021 in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Shown as a series of photographs on the Kawasaki Facebook page, the ZX-25R Racer Custom is fitted with accessories from various manufacturers. While you might not be able to buy the actual ZX-25R Racer Custom, you can purchase all the bits and pieces to replicate a Racer Custom and build your own when the parts are available in the market.

Among the components necessary to make the ZX-25R race capable is a carbon-fibre fairing, A-Tech seat and tank pads, Beet Nassert Evolution Type II titanium exhaust and Dunlop Sportmax 13SP tyres. Also on the shopping list is an RK chain and sprocket set, a Showa monoshock lifted off a Kawasaki ZX-10R, anodised ZX-25R fork tubes and Sniper rearsets and levers.

Outside Japan, Indonesia was supposed to be the first country to receive the 2020 Kawasaki ZX-25R, with a launch scheduled in April. This has now been postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis.