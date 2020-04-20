In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 April 2020 1:10 pm / 0 comments

Everyone is waiting for the 2020 Kawasaki ZX-25R but its launch in Indonesia has been delayed by the spectre of Covid-19. However, while not many have seen Kawasaki’s quarter-litre motorcycle, information on the 250 cc screamer has been leaking out in dribs and drabs, like this video.

In the short released by PT Kawasaki Motor Indonesia, the Zx-25R is given a run on the dynamometer (dyno) by a Kawasaki technician. The motor is obviously stock but the sound of it accelerating through the gears is an aural symphony.

A dyno run is done for cars and motorcycles to determine peak power and torque output, something this paultan.org editor does to motorcycles he owns but none of this is shown in the video, unfortunately. What is apparent is the exhaust note of the ZX-25R is very, very different from the 250 cc singles and twins most riders today are used to.

From what is known, the ZX-25R uses an inline, four-cylinder, 250 cc in a sports bike chassis and spins up to 17,000 rpm. It has been shown the ZX-25R is capable of speeds above 160 km/h, achieved during testing at Jerez, Spain with Kawasaki World Superbike riders Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes in saddle.

In keeping with the sporting intention of the ZX-25R, standard equipment includes 37 mm diameter Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) upside forks and horizontal Back-Link monoshock at the back. Also part of the ZX-25R’s performance package is a quickshifter, riding modes and traction control.

