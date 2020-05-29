In Cars, International News, VinFast / By Gerard Lye / 29 May 2020 4:56 pm / 0 comments

It was previously reported that VinFast has plans to export electric vehicles to the United States in 2021, and we’re finally getting our first look at one of those offering, as several images of a camouflaged prototype were recently posted on the public OTO+ Facebook group.

The vehicle in question appears to take the form of crossover that is said to be smaller than a C-segment SUV, with styling done by Pininfarina, which was also responsible for existing VinFast models like the LUX A2.0 sedan and LUX SA2.0 SUV.

As such, it gets cues like the company’s signature slim headlamps and V-shaped grille, although the latter has lesser inlets as the car lacks a conventional internal combustion engine, although a petrol-powered version is said to be on the cards as well.

The company has yet to provide detailed information about the electric powertrain used, but reports indicate the crossover will come with 402 hp (300 kW) in its most powerful configuration. A range of 500 km is also expected, with battery cells made by South Korea’s LG Chem, Reuters reports.

In a statement to the international news organisation, VinFast says it plans to officially debut the crossover at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show in November. This will be followed by a test programme in January next year and mass production will begin by July 2021.