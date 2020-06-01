In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Danny Tan / 1 June 2020 7:37 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

The third-generation Lexus IS – which still looks rather sharp, literally and figuratively – has actually been with us since 2013, with a facelift appearing in 2016. Seven years is a long time in today’s car world, and all of the sport sedan’s European rivals have been renewed since then.

Better late than never, and there will soon be a new Japanese contender in the premium compact scene. Lexus has released a sole teaser image of the 2021 Lexus IS, which will be the fourth generation to wear the badge. The company says that new IS will be revealed online on June 9 in the US and June 10 in Japan.

“Bringing the thrill of driving to the compact luxury sports car segment, Lexus will pull the cover off the new 2021 IS sports sedan next week,” Lexus’ American caption read, describing the new model as “dressed to thrill”.

It’s not common that we don’t have a clue on how a car will look like prior to its debut, but Lexus has somehow managed to keep the new IS well wrapped – we don’t recall seeing spyshots of the new RWD rival to the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and Volvo S60. The Lexus ES is front-wheel-drive and larger in size.

There’s actually not much to see here, other than a full width rear LED signature, which would make the IS very distinctive at night. More pieces of the jigsaw to come soon, for sure.

