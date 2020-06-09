In Cars, Local News, Maserati / By Jonathan Lee / 9 June 2020 6:55 pm / 0 comments

Maserati South East Asia Pacific has announced that the Levante SUV will now come with a seven-year, unlimited-mileage warranty from now until June 30. The deal applies across the region, including Malaysia.

Cars will need to be registered before the deadline to be eligible for the upgrade, which is an increase of four years over the standard three-year coverage. This programme is different from the seven-year limited extended warranty that Maserati has hitherto offered as an option, which consists of a two-year full warranty extension and an additional two-year extension for driveline components.

“We are very proud to present the program in our region which demonstrates the great confidence in our products, but also the care and promise we would like to deliver to our customers, especially during this uncertain period,” said Maserati SEAP general manager Simon Inglefield.

The Levante lineup recently welcomed a new member in the shape of the Trofeo, which gets a Ferrari-built 3.8 litre twin-turbo V8 from the Quattroporte GTS, breathed on to produce 590 PS and 730 Nm of torque. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, it gets from zero to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds before hitting a top speed of over 300 km/h. Malaysia is getting three units of the Launch Edition, priced from RM838,800.