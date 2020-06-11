In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 11 June 2020 5:24 pm / 1 comment

Currently, the most powerful version of the X247 Mercedes-Benz GLB that money can buy is the AMG-branded GLB 35 4Matic, but it appears the German automaker is cooking up something even more potent. A filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office shows what appears to be an upcoming GLB 45, although it isn’t immediately obvious at first glance.

However, there are a few giveaway cues that make this out to be a 45-badged model that could join the Mercedes-AMG line-up. Firstly, while the GLB 35 sports just two exhaust tips in the rear, the vehicle depicted in the illustrations come with four, which is something also seen on the CLA 45 and A 45.

A less noticeable difference is seen at the front fascia, where the intakes in the corners of the bumper appear to less covered up than those on the GLB 35 – likely to promote more cooling for the engine. The rest of the car appears nearly identical to the “lesser AMG version,” with the now-familiar Panamericana front grille as well as a diffuser element and spoiler at the rear.

Of course, the most significant aspect of the GLB 45 will be what goes under the hood, which will likely be the same M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine found in recent 45-badged cars. The mill pushes out 387 PS (382 hp) and 480 Nm of torque in its lower state of tune, and goes up to 421 PS and 500 Nm on S versions of the CLA 45 and A 45.

Either versions of the M139 will provide more power than the M260 unit currently serving the GLB 35, which pushes out 306 PS (302 hp) and 400 Nm. As a result, the GLB 45 is expected to be quicker than the 5.2 seconds it takes for the GLB 35 to complete the century sprint. The mill will likely be paired with an AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission and the company’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

GALLERY: X247 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic