16 June 2020

Isuzu Malaysia has announced that it is offering customers a moratorium for financing payments on their new D-Max purchases made from June 1 to August 31, 2020.

The objective of the moratorium is to help Malaysians move forward during this recovery period with the services of an efficient and versatile D-Max pick-up, said Masayuki Suzuki, Isuzu Malaysia’s CEO, light commercial vehicle division.

The Isuzu Deferred Instalment Campaign, which is the first programme of its kind in the pick-up segment, aims to ease customers’ financial worries as they put their brand new D-Max pick-up trucks to work during the deferment period of either three or six months before needing to worry about loan repayments.

Working in collaboration with Public Bank, the campaign covers almost every model in the D-Max range, allowing potential customers the ability to select the most suitable D-Max model to meet their individual requirements and budgets

The Isuzu Deferred Instalment Campaign offers up to 90% financing margin for a maximum tenure of 84 months. The minimum loan amount to qualify for this campaign is RM20,000.