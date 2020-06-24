In Cars, Honda, International News / By Anthony Lim / 24 June 2020 12:20 pm / 5 comments

Despite playing in a shrinking segment brought about by the unrelenting assault from SUVs and growing B-segment alternatives, the tenth-gen Honda Civic has enjoyed reasonable sales success. The FC sedan remains a good volume seller in the United States, and closer to home, has led the way in the C-segment arena since it appeared.

Unfortunately, things aren’t as rosy in other places, especially in Japan, where the Civic first emerged as a compact hatch back in 1972. Word is that Honda has decided to pull the plug on the sedan form of the nameplate in its domestic market.

The reason behind this is due to poor demand, as Automotive News reports. Just 1,619 units of the sedan were sold in its home market last year, compared to around a quarter of a million N-Box kei cars. The maths mean that time is being called on the FC sedan, and local production at the automaker’s Yorii plant in Saitama will also come to an end.

It’s not the end of the road for the Civic in Japan – the five-door hatchback and the Type R will continue to be sold as imports, until the end of their life-cycle. That may come sooner than later, given that the hatchback is built at the automaker’s Swindon plant in the UK, which is set to shutter next year.

The decision to end Civic sales in Japan marks the second time in the past decade that the model is being removed from the local line-up. The first was in 2010, before the tenth-gen eventually returned it to the fold. It’s likely that the Civic nameplate will continue on to another generation, but questions remain on where it will be built.

