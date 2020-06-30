In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 June 2020 12:11 pm / 3 comments

Much awaited by quarter-litre motorcycle fans especially in Malaysia and South East Asia, the 2020 Kawasaki ZX-25R will be launched in Indonesia on July 10. The announcement was made via a video posted by Kawasaki Indonesia and shows the ZX-25R in two colours, all black like Kawasaki’s Winter Test bikes and in corporate colours of Kawasaki Racing Green.

Setting the ZX-25R apart from the current crop of sports 250s is the inline four-cylinder mill with liquid-cooling and DOHC, along with a 17,000 rpm rev limit. As tested in Jerez, Spain by Kawasaki World Superbike riders Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes in saddle, the ZX-25R is capable of speeds above 160 km/h out of the box.

A racing version of the ZX-25R has also been, loaded with performance bling and destined for a Japan race series. This is done with the addition of a carbon-fibre fairing, A-Tech seat and tank pads, Beet Nassert Evolution Type II titanium exhaust and Dunlop Sportmax 13SP tyres.

In standard form, the ZX-25R comes with a quickshifter, selectable rider modes and traction control, bringing big bike technology down to the small displacement market. Suspension is of similar spec, with Showa’s SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) 37 mm diameter upside-down fork in front and a Horizontal Back-Link mono shock in the rear.

No power figures have as yet been released for the ZX-25R and readers will have to wait till all is revealed at the Indonesia launch. What do you think? Does the ZX-25R need to be released in Malaysia? Leave a comment with your thoughts and opinions, below.