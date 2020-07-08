In Cars, International News, Rolls-Royce / By Matthew H Tong / 8 July 2020 12:03 pm / 0 comments

Meet the new Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Collection, a 50-unit special edition created by one designer’s passion for cryptography. All 50 cars will feature a series of complex symbols, pictograms, and ciphers, but these cryptic characters aren’t just random, they actually mean something.

As a matter of fact, the code is so secret that only two people (the designer himself and the CEO) at the Rolls-Royce headquarters in Goodwood know the full resolution of the sequence. To unravel the mystery, customers will have to crack the code via Whispers (a dedicated Rolls-Royce app), after which they will gain access to a sealed envelope containing the message in full. Very interesting, right?

Now for the car. The cryptographic journey starts with the Spirit of Ecstasy, featuring green enamel detailing and reprofiled bumper inserts. The exterior paint is also given a bespoke Delphic Grey finish, which consists of a solid Anthracite base colour with blue and green mica flakes. A hand-painted double coachline with Kryptos Green and Dark Grey colours subtly accentuate the coupe’s character line, while the polished wheels with Orbit Grey centres complete the look.

Step inside and you’ll immediately be greeted by the Bespoke Kryptos Green accents on the seats, this one developed to give off a metallic effect. This is set against either Selby Grey or Anthracite leather upholstery.

Elements of the cipher are further embroidered into the head restraints, taking the place of the customary “RR” emblem. Perhaps the Wraith Kryptos’ party piece is the bi-coloured headliner, featuring an in-motion data-stream motif. Other cryptic elements include illuminated door pockets and exquisitely stitched centre tunnel.

In terms of powertrain, the Wraith Kryptos is powered by the standard 6.6 litre V12 twin-turbocharged petrol engine that develops 632 hp and 800 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 4.6 seconds before topping out at an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. Anyone care to enter The Matrix?