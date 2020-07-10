In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 10 July 2020 4:23 pm / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has rolled out a new visual identity (VI) for the brand’s 3S centres, and authorised dealer Sing Kwung Jidosha is the first showroom in Melaka to have the new look. The outlet is located at 2B, Jalan IMJ1, Taman Industri Malim Jaya.

With Sing Kwung Jidosha’s upgrade, Mitsubishi now has 20 showrooms nationwide with the new VI. To date, the Triton maker has 50 showrooms (45 of these are 3S centres) and 51 service outlets across Malaysia. In East Malaysia, MMM is represented by 14 showrooms, seven in Sarawak and seven in Sabah.

“With an enhanced brand image, this represents our commitment to put customers as the foremost priority, providing them with a seamless experience when they visit our showrooms, and in a more comfortable ambience,” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, CEO of MMM.

“With Triton ranking the number one pick-up truck in Melaka with 38% market share for financial year 2019 (April 2019 to March 2020) and MMM’s achievement of ranking number one in JD Power 2019 Malaysia Customer Service Index (CSI), we are dedicated deliver top-notch service to all our customers,” he added.

With a built up area of 10,000 sq.ft., Sing Kwung Jidosha’s refreshed 3S centre has a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi and space to display up to four vehicles. Its fully-equipped workshop is capable of servicing up to five cars with a parts storage area, and body and paint facility.

The brand’s main driver of sales these days is the Triton pick-up truck. Updated late last year with the Dynamic Shield face, five variants are available – the MT, AT, MT Premium, AT Premium and the top Adventure X, priced from RM100,200 to RM137,900. All share the same 181 PS/430 Nm 2.4L MIVEC turbodiesel, paired with six-speed transmissions. There’s also the workhorse Triton Quest for RM79,890.

GALLERY: 2020 Mitsubishi Triton 2.4L VGT Adventure X

