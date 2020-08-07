In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 August 2020 4:02 pm / 2 comments

Coming to the middleweight super sports class is the 2020 Honda CBR600RR, shown in a teaser video on the Honda Japan website. As can be seen from the video, the 2020 CBR600RR retains the underseat exhaust from the previous models but now sports a front end and graphics reminiscent of the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R.

From the scant details on the website, the CBR600RR derives power from a 599 cc, liquid-cooled inline-four as before, but Honda says the electronics, by which we assume riding aids such as ride modes and traction control, are upgraded. This could also mean stuff like cornering ABS and slide control, features found on the bigger CBR.

LED lighting is obvious from the RR-R derived front end as well as the central air intake between the headlights. The rear end is very much the same as Honda’s racing machines in MotoGP and the World Super Bike Championship.

As befits a race oriented machine, the road-going bits such as turn signals, mirrors, tailpiece and passenger pegs are easily removable. More details will come to light on August 21, and we can’t wait to see what Honda has in store for the super sports class.