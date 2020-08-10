In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 10 August 2020 11:09 am / 0 comments

Less than a month after the Toyota Corolla Cross was revealed in Thailand, the C-segment SUV has now made its way to Indonesia. The car arrives there in just two variants – one petrol, one hybrid – with similar equipment levels for both models.

Pricing for the Corolla Cross is 457.8 million rupiah (RM131,200) for the petrol model and 497.8 million rupiah (RM142,700) for the hybrid. This is fairly similar to what the car is priced in Thailand, where it starts from 989,000 baht (RM133,000).

Under the bonnet sits one of two engine options, both displacing 1.8 litres. The petrol model features a 2ZR-FE Dual VVT-i naturally-aspirated four-cylinder that produces 140 PS at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a CVT.

The hybrid utilises an Atkinson-cycle version of that engine, the 2ZR-FXE, making 98 PS at 5,200 rpm and 142 Nm at 3,600 rpm. Allied to it are a pair of electric motors that deliver 72 PS and 163 Nm, resulting in a total system output of 122 PS.

As previously reported, the Corolla Cross shares little with the namesake sedan. While it rides on the same C variant of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-C), it uses a torsion beam at the rear compared to the more advanced double-wishbone suspension of the Corolla and even the smaller C-HR.

It also bears little resemblance on the outside, where the Cross looks more like a RAV4, albeit with softer, more rounded lines. It does share its dashboard, centre console and top-mounted infotainment system with the Corolla, however. The Cross measures 4,460 mm long, 1,825 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,640 mm.

This means it has the same wheelbase as the C-HR but is 100 mm longer, 30 mm wider and 55 mm taller. Against the RAV4, however, the Cross is quite a bit smaller – 140 mm shorter, 30 mm narrower and 65 mm lower, in fact, with a wheelbase some 50 mm shorter.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights and fog lights, 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, a power moonroof, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a reverse camera. Just like on the Malaysian-market Corolla, the Cross’ discrete double-DIN head unit has a housing that sticks out from the top of the dash, which contrasts with the floating touchscreen of an OEM unit.

The Hybrid gets blue headlight accents, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and a unique instrument cluster. Safety-wise, the Cross comes as standard with seven airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist and stability control. The Thai market’s Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assists, which includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist, is not available in Indonesia.

With Thailand and Indonesia already receiving the Toyota Corolla Cross, could Malaysia be next to get it in the coming months? It would be quite a packed remainder of the year for local distributor UMW Toyota Motor – the facelifted Hilux is open for booking and the teasers have apparently already started for the GR Yaris – but one can dream, right? Sound off in the comments section after the jump.