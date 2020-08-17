Hyundai is reportedly set to begin manufacturing electric vehicles (EV) under its Ioniq sub-brand in Singapore from 2022, according to The Straits Times. The newspaper reported that the Korean automaker will build 30,000 EVs a year in the republic, with a fifth of that volume meant for sale domestically, citing Hyundai distributor Komoco Motors’ executive chairman Teo Hock Seng.
The cars will be assembled at an as-yet-unbuilt 28,000 sq metre plant in Jurong. Construction of the facility was supposed to have begun in May, but has been delayed to October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The report further mentions that the first EV that will be built at the plant will be a compact crossover called the Ioniq 3. This is a new model that has previously not been mentioned, but follows on the company’s new naming convention of designating all Ioniq SUV models with odd numbers and its sedans with even numbers.
Last week, the company revealed that it was spinning off its Ioniq name into a sub-brand, which will be dedicated to battery electric vehicles. Its first three models were highlighted, the Ioniq 5, a crossover due in early 2021, followed by the Ioniq 6, a sedan set for 2022, and the Ioniq 7, a large SUV set to arrive by early 2024.
Hyundai had previously stated plans to introduce 13 electrified models by 2022, and in its latest announcement on Ioniq has set a target of selling one million of these vehicles by 2025. Earlier this year, it had also revealed that it was due to have an innovation centre up and running in Singapore by 2022.
The EV manufacturing operations in Singapore looks to be an extension of its planned EV push in Southeast Asia. In November last year, the automaker announced that it would be investing US$1.55 billion to establish a manufacturing plant in Indonesia, expanding on its original intent outlined a year earlier.
Comments
….meanwhile in Malaysia, we have flying car in the making, kan?, kan? kan? So, everything ok as our minister has said.
In reality, the SEA auto-hub has long gone shifted away from Malaysia. So sad.
sorry gais, they not willing to pay up. so nexto!
Sime Darby hyundai should make the Ioniq here, since is now CKD edy. instead goin to other pipur
Betul ke? Or isit yet another Dyson EV pipedream promise?
Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia all malu. Political unstable scare off all the foreign investments for local job creation. All high tech jobs going to small country like Singapore.
Compared to Thailand and Malaysia, Singapore looks stable politically since government support is important.
Hyundai rather setup factory in Singapore in which the cost could be as much as 3x more (Assuming what cost RM1 in MY will be SGD1 in SG. With 1SGD = 3.06RM). Maybe even more considering higher living standard/cost of living in SG.
All our NAP, AP, Hybrid/EV Tax Incentive U-turn, P3 Flying Carpet, must buy cronies car parts, protect this that, etc has finally bear fruit!! Bravo!!
Will turn out like this
https://paultan.org/2019/10/11/dyson-ev-project-halted-uk-spore-units-to-be-closed/
That has nothing to do with Singapore, Dyson just realise that they do not have what it takes to be profitable trying to go into automobile business.
Meanwhile Hyundai already makes hybrids and full EVs and the business is proven to be viable.
Year 2021, Singapore surpasses Malaysia as automobile manufacturing hub, behind Thailand.
car manufacturers built in bangkok and singapore and not the middle..SG will be EV countries easily due to size so that make sense
#old horse do not forget Tesla, arguably THE ORI-EV
First it was dyson but they opt out. Now hyundai. They chose Singapore as it has free trade agreement with all economic powers. US, EU, Canada, Australia, japan, mexico, china, india.
We on the other had refuse to even honour our free trade agreement with asean because of proton. Plus bumi privileges.
This kind of investment better don’t do. Simply come in, simply pulled out. In the end, still kosong.
singapore? anti car city? lol
congrats to singapore!