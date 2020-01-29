In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Anthony Lim / 29 January 2020 9:20 pm / 0 comments

Earlier this week, ride-sharing provider Grab – in partnership with Korean automaker Hyundai – officially introduced its GrabCar Electric service in Indonesia. The initial fleet consists of 50 Hyundai Ioniq Electric EVs, with the pilot service operating from Terminal 3 at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

The programme, due to expand later to around 500 EVs by the end of the year, is part of the #LangkahHijau Grab campaign, which supports the use of electric vehicles as a solution to reduce air pollution. The introduction of GrabCar Electrik also officially marks the start of Hyundai’s Electric Vehicle Mobility Service operations in Indonesia.

Hyundai has been working very closely with Grab since early 2018, when the two parties announced a strategic partnership where Hyundai would place a direct investment in the Singapore-based on-demand transportation and mobile payments platform, with the Ioniq Electric set to feature as one of the primary vehicles.

Later that year, the two companies said they would be working together to develop a Southeast Asia-wide electric vehicle (EV) network that will pilot EV programmes across the region, beginning with Singapore.

Both companies have also pledged their support for an Indonesian government initiative to bring two million electric vehicles to the country’s roads by 2025. The automaker has also been busy making inroads of its own in the republic. In November last year, Hyundai announced that it would be investing US$1.55 billion to establish a manufacturing plant in Indonesia, expanding on its original intent outlined a year earlier.

The Ioniq Electric used by the fleet is the facelift that was introduced last year. It features a permanent magnet synchronous motor offering 136 PS and 295 Nm of torque, and a higher capacity 38.3 kWh lithium-ion battery (with 113 kW output) offers a range of up to 294 km (WLTP cycle).

It takes just over six hours to charge via a standard 240V route, but quick charging only takes about 57 minutes to charge from zero to 80% with a 50 kW charge point, or 54 minutes with 100 kW.

Customers will be able to order a GrabCar Electric ride from Terminal 3 of the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport by selecting the GrabCar Electrik option under available rides in the Grab app. According to news reports, rides with the Ioniq Electric will cost around 10-15% more than a regular GrabCar airport service.