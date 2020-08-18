In BMW, Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / 18 August 2020 10:13 am / 2 comments

BMW has issued a recall for a number of its plug-in hybrid models over a potential short circuit risk in the high-voltage battery, reports Auto Motor und Sport. The recall affects 4,460 vehicles globally, with around 1,000 of these located in Germany. Deliveries of the models have also been put on hold.

A total of 11 plug-in hybrid models are affected by the recall, namely the BMW G20 3 Series, G21 3 Series Touring, F45 2 Series Active Tourer, G11/G12 7 Series, G30 5 Series and G31 5 Series Touring as well as four X models (F48 X1, F39 X2, G01 X3, G05 X5) and the MINI Countryman, all equipped with high-voltage battery units built from March 13 to August 6 this year.

The automaker said that internal inspections revealed that welding beads on the high-voltage storage tank were not completely removed during production. It said that in rare cases, depending on the shape, size and position of the welding bead, a contamination during the initial charging process could cause a malfunction, such as a short circuit in the high-voltage memory.

The company confirmed the defect to the German publication, and said owners of the affected vehicles are currently being individually informed. In the meantime, owners of the affected vehicles have been told to not charge their cars at a wallbox or charging station until the cars have been checked.

It told the magazine that technical action would begin shortly and will involve checking the high-voltage storage for vehicles already in customer hands with regard to the charging history, and if necessary, further measures will be taken. Meanwhile, the country’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has also been informed of the problem and is planning to release an official recall soon.

Meanwhile, BMW Malaysia has informed us that none of its CKD locally-assembled BMW plug-in hybrid models sold in the country are affected by the issue or the recall.