In June, we brought you news of the Proton X70 being selected to join the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) fleet alongside the Honda Civic starting in July, with 197 units of the 1,275 new patrol vehicles being the national carmaker’s SUV. Now, photos of the cars are circulating online, having first been shared by Thoriq Azmi.
Just like the Civic, the X70 procured by the police is in base trim – in this case, the Standard 2WD. It wears the same updated livery as the Honda, with blue and red bonnet stripes, blue and yellow side graphics (including minimised Battenburg markings) and angular “Polis” script on the bonnet, sides and rear. Blue light bars are also fitted, of course.
Both the X70 and the Civic are being used to modernise the police fleet, replacing the ageing Proton Waja. In the Civic’s case, the sedan underwent a series of technical tests carried out by government vehicle fleet provider Spanco. The cars, which are equipped with RMPNeT communication equipment, dashboard cameras and digital video recorders, are being leased Spanco under a five-year concession.
Just to recap, the X70 is powered by a 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 181 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The cars you see here are of the latest, locally-assembled 2020 specification (denoted by the new Proton roundel badging), meaning that they get the new seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, with drive sent to the front wheels.
GALLERY: 2020 Proton X70 Standard 2WD
