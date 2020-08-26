In BMW, Cars, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 26 August 2020 7:25 pm / 0 comments

New photographs of the upcoming U11-generation BMW X1 have emerged since its previous sighting where the compact SUV was being transported on a trailer, and now the upcoming model has been seen undergoing road tests. The forthcoming X1 will be made available with three types of powertrain – internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and pure electric drive.

Where its larger full-EV sibling is named the iX3, the X1 equivalent will likely follow suit in being named the iX1. As with the example spotted previously on a transporter trailer, the one sighted on test here is the internal combustion version, as evidenced by the visible exhaust muffler.

Three- and four-cylinder engines are likely to continue in the new X1 line-up, possibly carrying over the 116 hp/270 Nm three-pot turbodiesel with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, while four-cylinder options could include a 231 hp/350 Nm turbo petrol and a 231 hp/450 Nm turbodiesel.

Partial electrification will come in the form of an updated version of the F48 X1 xDrive25e, which produces a total system output of 220 PS and 385 Nm of torque from its B38 1.5 litre turbo petrol three-cylinder, augmented by a single 95 PS/165 Nm rear-axle motor.

Meanwhile, the iX1 will be the fully electric model in the X1 range, which will most likely adapt BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive motors for its transverse front-wheel-drive architecture. More of the U11-generation X1 will be revealed as development progresses, but for now, the junior SUV is estimated to debut in 2022.