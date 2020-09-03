In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 3 September 2020 6:28 pm / 7 comments

So, you can now make your Toyota Yaris Cross look like a mini rally car. Fine, but what if you’re part of the bodykit brigade – someone who wants that stylo milo look without any performance enhancements to go with it? Fortunately, Toyota’s accessories arm Modellista has got you covered with a range of look-faster components for the new B-segment SUV.

As with Toyota’s recent models, Modellista is offering two bodykit variants, Advance Robust Style and Elegant Ice Style. The former is the more outlandish of the two, with a more ornate front spoiler featuring a V-shaped lip and integrated LED lighting. The rear skirting is also deeper, featuring a diffuser-like insert and fake twin trapezoidal exhaust tips.

Meanwhile, the Elegant Ice Style is slightly cleaner, with a chrome and gloss black front splitter and two chrome-trimmed spats. The two-tone side skirts are shared between the two, as are the body-coloured wheel arch extensions that make for a more harmonious look. Buyers can also add on chrome garnishes on the front grille, door mirrors, door handles and rear bumper, as well as a larger rear spoiler.

Other accessories include two dual-tone turbine-style alloy wheels, measuring 16 inches and a massive 19 inches in diameter. Inside, you can embellish the Yaris Cross with faux black or brown wood trim, air vent surrounds in either red or chrome, red or silver scuff plates, blue ambient interior lighting, LED lamps and even a faux wood boot floor.

The Yaris Cross is Toyota’s new entry into the B-segment crossover market, slotting under the C-HR. Based on the European- and Japanese-market Yaris hatchback, it is powered by a 120 PS/145 Nm 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder; a hybrid version of the same engine makes 116 PS. As with its namesake, the car will likely be sold only in Europe and Japan, but one can only dream, right?