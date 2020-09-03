In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 3 September 2020 1:08 pm / 3 comments

Toyota launched the Yaris Cross in Japan last week, and the crossover version of the European/JDM Yaris (not to be confused with our ASEAN Yaris) comes with a range of accessories in its homeland. Among the extra kit that you can specify at Japanese showrooms are GR Parts by Gazoo Racing.

Yup, you can have a friendly-looking Yaris Cross looking like a rally replica thanks to parts from Toyota’s motorsports arm. The car here – which is a range-topping Hybrid Z with E-Four all-wheel drive – stands out with GR mud flaps, which are available in red or black. Next to those are unique all-black 18-inch wheels – the 7.5J are paired with 215/50 rubber. The Yaris Cross’ max stock wheel size is 18″, so it’s just a different GR design.

Rounding off the catalogue are twin tailpipe mufflers (no visible pipes on the standard car), a textured black decal that sits along the side of the car (with red pinstripe, placed above the standard black side cladding) and a piece of black trim with fins beside the vertical LED DRL strips. Of course, all these parts are purely aesthetic and are for a bit of harmless fun.

Away from the exterior, there are a couple of GR branded accessories that can be optioned. The catalogue includes tinting for the rear windows and rear windscreen, carbon patterned door handle trim, CF effect license plate holder, sun shades and a boot carpet with red piping at the GR logo. The more “fancy/luxury” accessories are parked under the Modellista brand.

The new Yaris Cross has two powertrain options. The petrol-only version is a 1.5 litre Dynamic Force naturally-aspirated three-cylinder producing 120 PS and 145 Nm of torque from 4,800 to 5,200 rpm. The Direct Shift CVT can be paired to two- or all-wheel drive, with a combined fuel economy figure of up to 20.2 km/l (18.5 km/l with AWD).

Hybrid models get an Atkinson-cycle version of the engine, making 91 PS and 120 Nm from 3,800 to 4,800 rpm. It’s combined with an 80 PS/141 Nm electric motor to deliver total output of 116 PS; the E-Four version adds a 5.3 PS/52 Nm rear motor to provide AWD. Claimed FC is up to 30.8 km/l with 2WD and 28.7 km/l for the E-Four on the WLTP cycle.

While the exterior looks more like a junior RAV4 than the Yaris supermini, the interior is shared with the B-segment hatchback. There are 390 litres of boot space with the two-level, 60:40-split floor in its lowest position, along with 40:20:40-split rear seats and a powered tailgate. The Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assist systems and parking assist are available.

The Japan-market Toyota Yaris Cross comes in four petrol variants and three hybrid models. Prices range from 1,798,000 yen (RM70,600) for the base X “B Package” front-wheel-drive petrol to 2,815,000 yen (RM110,500) for the Hybrid Z with E-Four all-wheel drive. We doubt that this will reach our shores, but the Corolla Cross could be on the way, having already made its debut in Thailand and Indonesia.

