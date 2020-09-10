In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 September 2020 4:46 pm / 3 comments

Honda Malaysia (HM) today delivered 40 units of the Civic 1.8 S to the Malaysian Army for the purpose of law enforcement and policing duties by the Royal Military Police Corps. This comes months after PDRM received their first batch of the C-segment sedan (pictured).

“Previously, the PDRM had also chosen the best-selling C-segment as their new mobile patrol vehicles and we are currently delivering more than 1,000 units of the Civic 1.8S to them to be used for their enforcement duties. Honda Malaysia is proud that the Civic has once again been selected as our frontliners’ vehicle of choice,” said Honda Malaysia MD and CEO Toichi Ishiyama.

Since its launch in February this year, 5,600 units of the CKD locally-assembled Civic facelift have been delivered as of end August. With that HM claims the top spot in the C-segment with a 78% market share as of July.

The Civic range starts from the 1.8 S and moves on to the mid-spec 1.5 TC and range-topping 1.5 TC-P, priced from RM109,326 to RM134,934 with the 2020 sales tax exemption.

The 1.8L i-VTEC normally-aspirated engine makes 141 PS and 174 Nm, while the two 1.5L variants feature the L15B7 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo unit with 173 PS and 220 Nm. Both engines are paired to a CVT sending drive to the front wheels.

New equipment for the facelift include front parking sensors, automatic wipers, and 60:40 split-folding rear seats, while the seven-inch Advanced Display Audio head unit now features a rotary on/off and volume control knob as well as physical function buttons.

The 1.5 TC now comes equipped with LED headlamps and fog lamps (halogen previously) as well as Honda LaneWatch, while the 1.5 TC-P now features the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assist systems. Full specs and galleries here.

