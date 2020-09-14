In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 14 September 2020 12:47 pm / 0 comments

The onslaught of Mercedes-Benz SUVs is set to continue following the introduction of the C167 GLE Coupe and X167 GLS last week, as Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has officially announced that the X247 GLB will also be making its debut here. Based on a Facebook posting, the launch is scheduled to take place on September 22 via a digital premiere from 12pm.

An entry in the carmaker’s compact car range, the GLB was first revealed back in June last year and is built on the MFA2 architecture as the current A-Class, B-Class, CLA and GLA. Occupying the spot between the GLA and GLC, the GLB offers seating for five or seven people, and despite its positioning in the line-up, it isn’t exactly “compact” when you look at the dimensions.

Measuring 4,634 mm long, 1,834 mm wide, 1,659 mm (five-seater) or 1,663 mm (seven-seater) tall, and with a 2,829 mm wheelbase, the GLB is closer to the GLC in terms of size. For comparison, the GLC is 4,656 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,639 mm tall and has a 2,873 mm wheelbase. Meanwhile, the GLA is 4,410 mm long, 1,834 mm wide, 1,161 mm tall and has a 2,729 mm wheelbase.

As you’d expect, MBM will only provide more details like available variants on launch day, with the post being devoid of any further information. However, we can expect the AMG-branded GLB 35 4Matic to be offered, as a unit was recently sighted on the North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE).

The GLB 35 is the most powerful version of the SUV being made currently, with a M260 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 306 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Drive is routed to all four wheels via an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission and the brand’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system, enabling a zero to 100 km/h time of just 5.2 seconds and is limited to 250 km/h. Trips up Genting with a full load shouldn’t be much of a problem with this one.

As for the lesser, non-AMG variants, the GLB also exists in GLB 200 guise, where a Renault-derived M282 1.33 litre turbocharged four-pot with 163 PS and 250 Nm drives the front wheels through a 7G-DCT seven-speed dual-clutch. As the least powerful petrol variant, it needs 9.1 seconds to get from a rest to 100 km/h and maxes out at 207 km/h.

Just above that is the GLB 250 4Matic that uses a detuned version of the M260, which packs 244 PS and 350 Nm, along with an 8G-DCT and 4Matic, for a century sprint time of 6.9 seconds and top speed of 236 km/h.

Unlike its siblings, the GLB sports a boxier design on the outside, while the interior is reminiscent of other Mercedes-Benz compact models, although with some rugged touches like large tubular trim on the centre console and door grab handles.

Once again, the GLB is set to arrive next week, so stay tuned as we bring you more details of the seven-seater. Are you looking forward to the GLB’s arrival? Is it a better option when compared to the slightly larger GLC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: X247 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic

GALLERY: X247 Mercedes-AMG GLB 250 4Matic