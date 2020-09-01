In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / By Jonathan Lee / 1 September 2020 4:46 pm / 1 comment

Well, what do we have here? Reader Lakhvinder Gill has sent us photos of the brand new Mercedes-Benz GLB in Malaysia, riding a flatbed truck on the North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE). Not only that, but it’s also the hot version of the SUV, the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic.

That’s right; this seven-seater crossover will be offered here in high-performance trim, as denoted by the obvious badging and the dual round tailpipes. Unlike the A 35 hatchback, the GLB 35 doesn’t have an extra-showy Edition 1 variant, but it looks like we will be getting the largest of the wheel options – 20-inch five-twin-spoke rollers, finished in matte black here.

Powering the GLB 35 is a 2.0 litre M260 turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 306 PS from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm. It also gets a new eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (similar to the one you’ll find in the A 45, not the seven-speeder in the A 35), with drive sent to all four wheels. Zero to 100 km/h is done in 5.2 seconds.

Expect Mercedes-Benz Malaysia to also offer the regular variants. The cooking GLB is offered with two petrol engines – the GLB 200 gets the Renault-derived 163 PS/250 Nm 1.3 litre turbocharged four-cylinder paired to a Getrag seven-speed wet DCT, while the GLB 250 4Matic receives the 224 PS/350 Nm version of the in-house M260 2.0 litre, mated to the eight-speed DCT and all-wheel drive.

Slotting in above the sportier, more low-slung GLA, the GLB is slightly larger and adds a three-row seating option for the first time in Mercedes’ compact car lineup. It also has a boxier design and a more rugged-looking interior, plus an Offroad Engineering package for some added mud-slinging ability.

GALLERY: X247 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 in Frankfurt