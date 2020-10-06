In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 6 October 2020 10:09 am / 0 comments

Here’s something rather interesting. The Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8 has been spotted completely without disguise in Malaysia, and it looks to be a locally-assembled (CKD) model! Shout out to Akmal Azmi, who managed to capture photos of this blue unit, which was sighted in Putrajaya recently.

Barring any official word from Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM), the main giveaway that this is a CKD model is a sticker on the windscreen, which reads “assembled and inspected by Hicom,” along with a mention of Pekan, Pahang.

The Pekan facility is where CKD Volkswagen models are assembled, including the Vento, Passat, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and Arteon. However, the Golf has been a fully-imported (CBU) model for some time now, but that looks to change with the eighth-generation of the hatchback model.

In terms of specifications, this example of the Golf GTI is fitted with LED headlamps and taillights, along with 18-inch “Richmond” alloy wheels on the outside. Meanwhile, the interior sports leather upholstery and a dual-screen setup – the latter appears to consists of a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster display and a 10-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. The hanging face mask is not an optional accessory or standard equipment.

Under the bonnet, the hot hatch is powered by an EA888 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which should serve up 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque – 15 PS and 20 Nm more than the previous CBU Mk7.5 model. Unfortunately, there’s no manual transmission in sight, given the presence of a stubby, Porsche-esque gear selector, so a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission serves to drive the front wheels instead.

Given that the new Golf GTI appears set to be a CKD model, it isn’t far-fetched to assume that lesser variants will be included in the line-up as well. However, just when VPCM plans to officially launch the Mk8 here remains to be seen. Nonetheless, a CKD Golf GTI is certainly exciting news, but would you be interested?

GALLERY: Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8