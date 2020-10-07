In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 7 October 2020 7:01 pm / 0 comments

Audi has introduced the new TT S line competition plus in Europe, featuring two equipment packages tacked onto the standard third-gen TT 45 TFSI Coupé and Roadster models.

For starters, exterior trims such as the bumper inserts, radiator surrounds, side air inlets, sill trims, and rear diffuser are slightly more prominent. There’s also a fixed rear spoiler in place of the adaptive unit.

Those who prefer a sportier look can opt for these parts to be painted in gloss black. This treatment also extends to the wing mirror caps and badges. The Roadster, meanwhile, gets a black hood and roll-over bar, but only the Coupé gets dark privacy glass. A set of 19-inch five-arm polygonal design wheels (gloss black) are standard, but can be upgraded to 20-inch 10-Y spoke units as an option.

Red brake calipers offer a subtle hint of contrast, whereas the standard S line sport suspension with dynamic dampers lower the body by 10 mm. Exterior colours include the Turbo Blue (solid paint) you see here, while metallic hues range from Tango Red, Glacier White, and Chronos Grey – all of which are available for the TT for the first time. All variants get black Audi rings on the lower three quarter panel as standard.

Inside, the TT S line competition plus gets leather/Alcantara sports seats with embossed S logos (Express Red or Ara Blue accents) and contrast stitching, though this can be upgraded to Nappa leather as an option. The air vents are also accented in Tango Red (Coupé only), Turbo Blue or Slate Grey.

Other details include brushed aluminium inlays (upgradable to carbon-fibre units), leather/Alcantara-wrapped flat-bottomed steering wheel with a 12 o’ clock centre marker, Alcantara-covered gear knob with S rhombus, and leather gear gaiter. Prices in Germany start from €47,316 (RM231k) for the Coupé or €49,655 (RM243k) for the Roadster. So, what do you think of this?