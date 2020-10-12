In Cars, Ford, International News / By Danny Tan / 12 October 2020 11:17 am / 0 comments

The Ford Ranger lends itself well to accessories and dress-up kits, as it’s a beefy and macho-looking pick-up truck straight from the box. Doesn’t take much to give the T6 facelift the hardcore off-road look many are favouring, never mind that some of these beasts never spend a day off the tarmac.

It’s not just a local phenomenon, as the US-market Tremor package and this new off-road package for Brazil shows. Based on the Ranger Storm in the South American market, parts in the package can be purchased individually.

The Raptor style grille with ‘RANGER’ spelled out in bold instead of the usual ‘FORD’ is the most obvious add on here. This optional grille is only for the latest facelift as the shape of the nose differs from previous Ranger T6 faces. Other visual upgrades include black plastic overfenders, a lid for the bed and side steps/running boards.

The Ranger Storm’s exclusively developed Pirelli Scorpion AT Plus tyres are also available, along with a snorkel that will allow for 800 mm of water fording. If customers head straight to the aftermarket 4×4 accessory shop upon delivery, one might as well provide the stuff from the showroom for a win-win situation – that must be what Ford Brazil is thinking with their off-road pack.

In Malaysia, aftermarket sellers of the Raptor-style grille have made good money as Sime Darby Auto ConneXion does not provide an option, but our official distributor has delivered some good-looking special editions.

