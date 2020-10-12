In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 12 October 2020 12:02 pm / 2 comments

TC Subaru has introduced the new Subaru Auto Protection Programme (SAPP), which is designed to provide customers who own Subaru vehicles that are approaching the end of their warranty periods with further peace of mind ownership. The company says the programme offers reduced maintenance costs by covering selected major vehicle system components, while helping to increase the resale value of the vehicle.

There are two packages that are part of the programme, with the first being Silver that is priced at RM1,300, while higher up, there’s the Gold package that goes for RM1,600. Both packages have a warranty coverage of one year or up to 20,000 km, whichever comes first. Additionally, packages purchased are transferrable to the next owner should you decide to tell your Subaru in the future.

With the Silver package, customers can claim up to RM5,000 per transaction or up to a maximum of RM10,000 per annum. This package covers the following:

Air-conditioning system(includes compressor, condenser, evaporator and blower motor)

Braking system (includes master pump, ABS actuator, module and booster)

Cooling system (includes radiator, water pump and thermostat)

Electrical system (includes starter motor, alternator, wiper motor, fan motor, ignition coil, power window motor, horn, engine control module, automatic transmission module and air bag module)

Fuel system (includes fuel pump and regulators)

Stepping up to the Gold package, the claim per transaction goes up to RM10,000, while the maximum claim per annum rises to RM20,000. This package covers the same systems as the Silver package, with further coverage for:

Engine components (includes cylinder head, cam and value mechanism, timing gear and chain, water pump, lubrication system, oil pump, pistons, crankshaft, cylinder bores, intake and exhaust manifold, flywheel, throttle valve, and airflow meters)

Transmission components – automatic, CVT or manual (includes torque converter, internal shaft, gears, synchromesh devices, shafts, bearings, planetary system, brake bands, oil pump, transfer gear, clutches, variable pulleys, and control valve body)

Axle and differential components (include crown gears, pinion and support bearings, planetary gears, and half shaft)

The company notes that to be eligible for the Gold package, the vehicle must be registered for less than six years or clock in at under 100,000 km in mileage. It adds that owners who wish to purchase any of the SAPP packages must first have their Subaru vehicle undergo and pass a 140-point inspection and maintain a complete service history with any authorised service centre. Any defects found during the inspection must be repaired by an authorised service centre prior to acceptance into the programme.

Aside from the parts coverage mentioned above, the programme also provides additional benefits, including one-year Subaru Breakdown Assist coverage as well as free technical and diagnostic consultation at authorised service centres.

The company will also offer 10% off body and paint repairs (including parts and labour), Subaru official merchandise, in-house grooming services (selected outlets) and retail parts that are not covered by the SAPP (i.e. brake pads, tyres, etc.)

If you’re interested but don’t want to pay the full package price upfront, the company is offering zero-percent instalment plans in partnership with several major banks like Maybank, CIMB, Public Bank, RHB Bank and AmBank. You can sign up for the SAPP at Subaru Malaysia’ official website.