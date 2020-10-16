In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 16 October 2020 10:18 am / 0 comments

BMW has collaborated with New York-based fashion brand Kith to create two special one-off creations, which serve to bridge the past and the present. The project first began when Kith’s founder, Ronnie Fieg, sent his E30 M3 to BMW Group Classic to undergo a total restoration, with the idea of creating a “‘brand-new” 31-year-old car.

Naturally, the division went above and beyond to ensure the restoration matched the exact 1989 design specifications of the E30 M3, with every element being 100% authentic using original components sourced from various BMW archives.

However, things didn’t stop there, as Fieg’s prized coupe would go on to receive Kith touches, including a special BMW roundel emblem on the bonnet, boot lid, wheels and steering wheel. There’s also a “Kith Motorsport” badge around back, while the interior gets embossed Kith monogram leather upholstery.

Many of these details, with the exception of the Kith roundel, were then applied to the latest G82 M4 Competition as a design study. These include the Kith badging on the boot lid as well as the Kith-branded leather inside, but there are also illuminated Kith badges on the headrests. To further match its classic sibling, the M4 also gets a Cinnabar Red finish, a paint color no longer offered by BMW.

The rest of the M4 remains untouched, so the 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six continues to put out 510 PS (503 hp) and 650 Nm of torque. Performance-wise, the model gets from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and maxes out at 290 km/h.

Both models you see here are not for sale, and the two companies say that “there is more to come” in the future. What do you think of the BMW x Kith collaboration?