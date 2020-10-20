In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 20 October 2020 11:30 am / 0 comments

Porsche has revealed that it delivered a total of 191,547 vehicles to customers worldwide from January to September 2020. That is only a 5% reduction in sales volume (202,318 units) compared to the same period last year, which is a rather commendable feat, all things considered.

China remains the largest single market for the German automaker, accounting for 62,823 vehicles in the first three quarters of the year. In the same period last year, Porsche sold 64,237 units, so that’s a mere -2% dip. The combined sales for Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East tallied at 87,030 units collectively, representing a 1% increase from the 86,235 vehicles it sold last year.

Elsewhere, Porsche delivered 39,734 cars (down 12% from 45,062 vehicles) in the US, and 55,483 (down 9% from 60,764 units) vehicles in Europe. In its home market Germany, Porsche shifted 17,462 vehicles, which is a -23% reduction from the 22,705 cars it sold last year.

As for the cars, the Cayenne SUV continues to be the most popular model, with 64,299 units sold in the first nine months of 2020. The Macan, formerly its best-selling vehicle, trails behind with 55,124 deliveries.

Sales of the Porsche 911 increased by 1% over the same period last year to 25,400 units, whereas the all-new Taycan found 10,944 new homes globally. That means sales for the Taycan accounts for 5.7% of the total volume, and according to InsideEVs, 29% of all Taycan sales in Q3 2020 were sold in the US.

“Porsche is demonstrating resilience in the face of the coronavirus crises. Thanks to a fresh, updated product portfolio, we have been able to keep the decline in deliveries to a moderate level,” said Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche AG.

“The Chinese market has recovered quickly after the lockdown, and demand in other markets is also showing significant growth once again – all of which has contributed to achieving this result,” he added.