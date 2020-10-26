In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 26 October 2020 5:50 pm / 0 comments

Isuzu Malaysia has launched a new 3S dealership in Taiping, Perak, which will serve customers in the Matang region. The dealership will be operated by GB Motors and was designed to offer sales and aftersales services for the entire range of Isuzu models, ranging from the D-Max to medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

Occupying 5,300 square metres of land area and with a built-up area of approximately 1,400 square metres, the outlet boasts a spacious showroom, customer waiting area and well-equipped service bays. It is located along Jalan Simpang, close to the main cross road leading to Taiping town.

“As one of the largest independent automotive retailers in Malaysia with over 25 years of delivering positive experiences here in the northern region, I believe that this new Goh Brothers outlet will offer excellent professional service and play a key role in developing the Isuzu business here and serving the growing population and businesses around the Taiping area,” said Koji Nakamura, CEO of Isuzu Malaysia.

“I thank the management of Isuzu Malaysia for choosing the Goh Brothers Group as your business partner. As a member of the Isuzu family, we are committed to enhancing the Isuzu Customer Experience in this region through timely and professional service to customers,” commented Goh Chern Earn, Isuzu dealer principal.

To celebrate the launch of the new outlet, GB Motors will be holding a month-long test drive campaign until November 23, where the first 100 people to test drive any Isuzu vehicle will receive a special gift bag.