In Cars, Honda, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 2 November 2020 2:16 pm / 9 comments

The fifth-generation Honda City range is currently crowned by the City RS e:HEV with Honda’s latest i-MMD powertrain. Sure, it seems to pack quite a bit of punch on paper, especially with that 253 Nm of torque. But, there never was a high-performance version of the City, and there still isn’t.

What if there was, though, and what would it look like? Well, thankfully we have Theophilus Chin to help with the illustration of the City Type R, albeit in hatchback from.

Up front, the City RS’ sporty black radiator grille with honeycomb insert has been retained, and it gets the customary Type R and red Honda badges. The front bumper gets styled in the vein of the FK8 Civic Type R, complete with the air curtains and front lip, but minus the fog lamps.

Other details include the flared fenders, wider tyres on black twin-four spoke wheels, drilled rotors with painted wheel hubs, gloss black wing mirrors, vented bonnet, and side skirts. There’s a familiar W177 Mercedes A-Class look to the rear, particularly the gloss black spoiler, third brake light, tailgate design and rear glass profile.

The LED combination tail lights have a slightly slimmer profile, but the signature upswept LED strip remains unchanged. The fuel flap has also been positioned above the shoulder line, whereas the rear bumper gets dressed with a wide plastic trim with meshed inserts. The massive hexagonal chrome exhaust tip and rear lip complete the look, and of course the body kit gets red pinstripe highlights. So, what do you think?