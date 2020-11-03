In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 November 2020 6:26 pm / 0 comments

Is the 2021 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Softail coming to Malaysia next year? A tip off from a trusted source seems to indicate the FXLRS Low Rider S will join other Softails in Harley-Davidson’s (H-D) 2021 Malaysian lineup, with pricing estimated at “around or below RM120,000.”

When paultan.org attended the Softail Triple S media ride in Spain earlier this year, we were told by H-D Asia Pacific the Low Rider S would not be coming to Malaysia for the 2020 model year. However, this will change next year, according to our source, who expressed excitement at the big-engined V-twin coming to the local market.

The Low Rider S differs from the standard FXLR Low Rider in the engine room, the Low Rider coming with a Milwaukee 8 107 1,746 cc V-twin versus the 1,868 cc 114 engine variant carried in the Low Rider S. Power differs similarly, with the Low Rider S getting 93 hp at 5,020 rpm and 155 Nm of torque against the 86 hp at 5,020 rpm and 145 Nm of torque of the Low Rider.

Styling wise the Low Rider S comes in a completely blacked out trim, with Dark Bronze cast alluvium alloy wheels, 19-inch on front and a 16-incher at the back and flat drag style handlebars. A small bikini cowl surrounds the round LED headlight and the solo seating position – 690 mm off the ground – is upright with mid-mount foot controls compared to the more laid back position and two-seater arrangement of the Low Rider.

Braking is done with a four-piston calliper on fixed front twin discs while the rear wheel is stopped by a two-piston calliper and single floating disc. Fuel capacity is 18.9-litres and weight, in ride away condition, is 308 kg.