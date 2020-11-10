In Cars, Local News, Sales & Promotions, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 10 November 2020 5:13 pm / 0 comments

The mega sale that is 11.11 is hours away and in conjunction with the singles’ day sale, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) will be having the Volkswagen 11.11 Sale featuring the Passat Elegance and the recently-launched Tiguan Allspace Highline.

The Volkswagen 11.11 Sale is an online affair hosted on the Volkswagen Malaysia Facebook page, as well as FB pages of VW dealers. They will invite customers to like one or both car models to unlock exclusive 11.11 rebates. Customers can place bookings at the Volkswagen eShowroom on November 11 to redeem the rebates.

Here’s the deal. The Passat Elegance D-segment sedan comes with total savings of RM11,000 comprising RM5,500 online savings and one-year free insurance worth RM5,500. The Tiguan Allspace Highline, a seven-seater SUV, is offered with total savings of RM4,749, which includes a free accessories package and online savings of RM3,500.

The first 11 buyers to purchase the two models online via the Volkswagen eShowroom will receive a free Lego Volkswagen Campervan worth RM499 and other Volkswagen merchandise.

Existing owners are not left out – those who book their service appointments online on November 11 will receive an exclusive Volkswagen merchandise pack worth over RM160. This is applicable for service and repair appointments from November 13-30. The online service booking feature is available on both desktop and mobile. Once details are entered, an after-sales rep will be in touch to confirm the appointment booking.