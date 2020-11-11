In Aston Martin, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 11 November 2020 4:26 pm / 1 comment

Here’s yet another customised special from Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur. Called the Aston Martin DBX ‘Intrepid Aura’, it’s a DBX with choice bits specified by the local distributor.

Aston Martin’s first SUV wears a striking Yellow Tang suit here, although AMKL says that one can also have it in Ceramic Blue, Stratus White and Lime Essence. The bright hue is contrasted with gloss black on the side window surround, roof rails, mirror caps and grille. Also dark are the smoked rear lights and 22-inch wheels, while the Aston Martin wings at both ends and the rear wordmark are in black chrome.

Inside, the SUV’s cabin is “evocative of a late night ride through a sleepless city scene”. Whatever that means, it’s swathed in black Caithness leather with Electron Yellow stitching to match the exterior. Blue, Chancellor Red or Lime Green stitching will be matched with the other optional exterior colours.

Look closer and you’ll also find the dark satin chrome interior jewellery pack, piano black wood veneer and Aston Martin wings embroidered on the headrests. The headliner is black Alcantara and the carpets are also in black.

The Aston Martin DBX starts from RM818k before Malaysian duties, but as with all cars of this level, it’s all about the options. Fitted as such, AMKL’s Intrepid Aura version is available from RM958k before tax – it’s available for viewing at the marque’s KL city centre showroom.

Launched here last month, the Welsh-made DBX joins a super luxury SUV segment that also features the Lamborghini Urus and just-facelifted Bentley Bentayga. At 5,039 mm long, the DBX is longer than a Porsche Cayenne but shorter than both the Bentayga and Urus. It’s powered by AMG’s M177 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 with 550 PS and 700 Nm. 0-100 km/h is done in 4.5 seconds and top speed is 291 km/h.

If the Urus is too brash and the Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan too ostentatious, the DBX might be the super SUV for you. More on it in our launch report.

GALLERY: Aston Martin DBX Intrepid Aura

GALLERY: Aston Martin DBX