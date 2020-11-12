In Acura, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 12 November 2020 11:58 am / 1 comment

The Acura NSX, marketed as the Honda NSX in other markets, has been given a new Long Beach Blue Pearl finish for the 2021 model year. This is a reformulated version of Long Beach Blue, one of the rarest colours that was available for the first-generation NSX, applied to just 88 units between 2002 and 2005.

The new finish is named after North America’s most iconic street race – the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach – and will cost an additional USD1,000 (RM4,134) on top of the NSX’s base price of USD157,500 (RM651,105).

According to Acura, Long Beach Blue Pearl will replace the previous Monaco Blue Pearl, and is part of a selection of heritage colours offered for the second-generation model, with others being Indy Yellow Pearl and Berlina Black.

No changes to the mechanicals, as the NSX will soldier on with its Sport Hybrid SH-AWD powertrain as before. Power comes from a 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 that produces 507 PS (500 hp) and 550 Nm of torque, with an electric motor sandwiched between it and a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Along with two more electric motors at the front – one for each wheel – the total system output is 580 PS (573 hp) and 644 Nm, allowing for a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 2.9 seconds and top speed of 307 km/h.