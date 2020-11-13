In BMW, Cars, International News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 13 November 2020 2:46 pm / 1 comment

It looks like the current accord between BMW and Toyota is set to continue, with the German automaker saying that it is hoping to extend the cooperation, which began in 2011, well into the decade, Reuters reports.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said he wants the ongoing alliance between the two automakers to go beyond 2025. “In the next decade, we would do well to strengthen bonds,” Zipse said during a Q&A seesion about the company’s strategies at the Automobilwoche Kongress yesterday.

The alliance began with the intent of exploring the development of environmental vehicles and associated technologies such as fuel cell systems as well as research on lithium-ion batteries, but has also incorporated diesel engine sharing in Europe. In more recent times, there has been the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT fuel cell, of which development was shared with Toyota. It’s set to enter production in 2022.

The most notable of all the projects has of course been the joint-development of a sports car, resulting in the A90 Toyota Supra, which is underpinned by the chassis, engine and components from BMW’s third-generation Z4.

However, there may not be an opportunity to do a repeat down the same path, because BMW is looking at ways to save costs by slimming down its portfolio of models, and the particular body-style is on the list of products being reviewed. “Coupes, convertibles and roadsters, we will see what will be left,” Zipse said.