In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 17 November 2020 10:04 am

The fifth-generation Nissan March, otherwise known as the Micra in Europe, was first revealed back in September 2016, and has now been given an update for the 2021 model year. The changes aren’t particularly extensive, as the exterior design of the B-segment hatchback looks largely unchanged from before.

New for 2021 is the N-Sport trim level, which sports front, rear and side finishers in gloss black, along with the black mirror caps to complement a set of 17-inch Perso alloy wheels. The N-Sport also gets LED headlamps and fog lamps, while the all-black interior has seats with Alcantara inserts, along with white contrast topstitching.

The N-Sport is joined by the Visia, Acenta and Tekna, with Nissan also adding a new N-Design trim that promotes a range of customisation options. These include having certain parts of the exterior finished in gloss black or chrome, along with the option of 16-inch two-tone Genki wheels.

On the inside, the black cloth seats in the N-Design have grey accents on them, with leather-look trimmings applied to the dashboard, kneepads and doors. Alternatively, customers can opt for an Energy Orange interior with accompanying accessories to create a cohesive theme.

As for engines, the Renault-sourced, K9K 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel has been dropped from the line-up, with only a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit being offered. Nissan didn’t provide much in the way of details, although it says the engine is Euro 6d-complianet and that an “enhanced torque delivery curve offers greater driving performance with fewer gear changes.”

When it comes to safety, trims after the Visia are equipped with things like hill start assist, Intelligent Ride Control, and Intelligent Trace Control. Selected grades also get systems from the Nissan Intelligent Mobility suite, including high beam assist, Intelligent Lane Intervention, traffic sign recognition, and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition.