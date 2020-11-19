In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi, Safety / By Jonathan Lee / 19 November 2020 7:35 pm / 2 comments

It’s been a long four years since the Mitsubishi Outlander was launched in Malaysia, but the seven-seater SUV has finally been crash-tested by ASEAN NCAP. The car scored a five-star safety rating, echoing the plug-in hybrid model that was tested last year.

This particular unit, assembled and sold in Vietnam, earned a total score of 83.54% compared to the Japanese-built Outlander PHEV’s 86.75%. Looking closely at the results, we can see that the car received 33.06 points out of 36 for adult occupant protection (AOP), 40.48 points out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP) and 12.21 points out of 18 in safety assist technologies (SAT).

We should, however, point out that the Vietnamese-market Outlander is available with driver assistance systems like autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert, which contributed to the SAT score. None of these features is available in Malaysia.

“ASEAN NCAP is proud that the Mitsubishi Outlander, of the non-hybrid model, achieved a five-star rating similar to its PHEV model tested in 2019,” said Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research director-general Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim, who also serves as ASEAN NCAP secretary-general and acting chairman.

“We are pleased that Mitsubishi has considered offering options for consumers to choose on the type of engine for the SUV without compromising its safety performance. We are delighted to be working together with Mitsubishi and other vehicle manufacturers to elevate the safety performance of vehicles sold in the Southeast Asian region.”

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4 4WD CKD in Malaysia