27 November 2020

DS Automobiles’ flagship sedan, the DS9 has now gone on sale in Europe, following its debut early this year in February. The DS9 is built upon the company’s EMP2 V2.3 platform, making for a car that measures 4.93 m long and 1.85 m wide with a wheelbase of 2.9 m.

Three powertrain options are available for the DS9. Topping the range is the DS9 E-Tense 4×4 360 PHEV, featuring a 200 hp PureTech engine that is augmented by two electric motors, producing 110 hp and 113 hp respectively, for a total system output of 360 hp and 520 Nm of torque. Completing the range in the meantime are the DS9 E-Tense 225 plug-in hybrid variant and the DS9 PureTech 225 petrol variant.

The E-Tense 225 PHEV makes 225 hp in total system output, and its 11.9 kWh battery enables a pure-electric range of between 40 km to 50 km on the WLTP test cycle. Equipped with a 7.4 kW on-board charger, bringing the battery to full capacity will take 1.5 hours. All powertrain variants are mated with an eight-speed torque converter automatic.

The launch range is comprised on two trim levels: the Performance Line and Rivoli. The Performance Line+ variant features chrome DS Performance Line badges on its front doors, gloss black front grille, chrome bootlid trim and 19-inch ‘Monaco’ wheels.

The DS9 features DS Active Scan suspension, which employs a camera to scan the road as well as level sensors, accelerometers and drivetrain sensors to record movement and prime the damping of each wheel to handle road imperfections.

Inside, the interior features a mix of black Alcantara and artificial leather with gold contrast stitching, Alcantara-covered centre console and dashboard, the latter featuring an aluminium DS badge. The driver gets a steering wheel trimmed in full-grain perforated leather, while the steering wheel boss is leather-wrapped gets carmine and gold contrast stitching.

The Rivoli trim variant offers three interior choices; either a full-grain leather in Basalt Black, or Nappa leather in a choice of two colours. Here, the steering wheel gets full-grain leather trim, the gear lever is trimmed in smooth leather, and aluminium is used for trim on selected parts of the dashboard and centre console, while the roof lining and sun visors are trimmed in Alcantara.

Rear occupants will find USB ports, with seats that include massage, heating and ventilation functions. All occupants will get to enjoy a Focal Electra sound system. In terms of active safety, the DS9 gets the DS Drive Assist level 2 autonomous driving assistance suite, including the DS Driver Monitoring Alert, active lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and autonomous emergency braking up to 140 km/h.

In its native France, the DS9 flagship sedan starts from 47,700 euros (RM231,641) for the PureTech 225 in Performance Line trim, and 51,700 euros (RM250,734) for the Rivoli trim. The range tops out at the E-Tense 4×4 360 in Rivoli trim at 68,400 euros (RM331,754), and all powertrain variants get both Performance Line and Rivoli trim levels.

Available exterior colours for the DS9 include Pearl White, Midnight Blue, Crystal Pearl, Artense Gray and Black Perla Nera, and customer deliveries of the DS9 will commence in September 2021.

