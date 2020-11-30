In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 30 November 2020 10:31 am / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia recently posted two teasers on its official Facebook page hinting at the imminent arrival of the latest G80 M3 and G82 M4. Both vehicles were first introduced globally back in September this year, so it’s rather exciting that we’ll be welcoming the duo so soon.

When launched, the M3 will join the M340i xDrive as the second performance variant in the local 3 Series line-up, which also saw the 330e M Sport being introduced last month. Meanwhile, the M4 will mark the arrival of the second-generation 4 Series on our shores, although isn’t known if lesser variants will also be added on later.

One of the main highlights of the new M3 and M4 is the S58 3.0 litre twin-turbo straight-six under the bonnet of both cars. In base form, the mill outputs 480 PS (473 hp) and 550 Nm of torque, with these numbers representing a nearly 50 PS and 50 Nm improvement of the previous F80 and F82 models. This version of the engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels, allowing for a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 4.2 seconds.

Both cars are also available in Competition spec, which is likely the version we’ll be getting, judging by the X3 M and X4 M that arrived here in August. In this guise, the M3 and M4’s S58 is tuned to deliver 510 PS (503 hp) and 650 Nm, or 60 PS and 100 Nm more than their last Competition models.

To go along with the added grunt, there’s also an eight-speed automatic from the M5 and M8 fitted – no manual option – for a century sprint time of 3.9 seconds. BMW will offer the Competition versions of the M3 and M4 with its M xDrive all-wheel drive system from summer 2021, although it looks like we’ll only get rear-wheel drive at launch.

Another highlight of the M3 and M4 is their design, which features a massive (and still divisive) full-height grille at the front, flanked by trapezoidal-shaped headlamps and large intakes that channel air to both the brakes and the radiators. The bonnet is also unique to the cars, with lines that suggest the presence of vents, while wider fenders (with grills), dual-arm side mirrors, a boot lid spoiler and sporty rear diffuser add to the aggressive visuals.

On the handling front, bespoke improvements have been applied to the chassis for increased rigidity, which come with adaptive M suspension. New BMW M compound brakes are standard, with the option of a carbon-ceramic system – both are tucked behind a staggered wheel setup. Inside, expect M sports seats, red M buttons on the steering wheel, a red starter button and an illuminated gearlever on the automatic models.

