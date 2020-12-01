In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 December 2020 12:54 pm / 0 comments

With an optimistic outlook for next year, the 2021 World Superbike Championship (WSBK) provisional calendar has been released. After a pandemic shortened 2020 season, the WSBK 2021 schedule covers 12 races across the globe with a possible thirteenth race yet to be announced.

The WSBK season kicks off in The Netherlands on the weekend od April 23 with the first round held in Assen, followed by Portugal with racing at the Estoril circuit on May 7. Racing continues through Europe all through the summer season with WBSK circuit making appearances in Spain, Italy, UK and France before ending the European fixtures with a final race in Portimao, Portugal on October 13.

Travelling across the Atlantic, the first overseas race for WSBK happens in Argentina at the San Juan Circuit on October 15 before moving to South East Asia. Indonesia’s brand new Mandalika circuit makes its first appearance hosting a WSBK race on October 12, subject to the track obtaining FIM homologation approval.

Australia’s Phillip Island circuit plays host to the season ender, with the racing date yet to be confirmed. Per the WSBK press release, this is subject to contract terms being finalised for the Australian WSBK race.

In 2020, only eight WSBK races were held, with the season opener in Australia on March 1 was followed by a six-month break due to Cover-19 travel restrictions seeing the next race in Spain only held in August. Jonathan Rea of Kawasaki Racing Team topped the WSBK championship standings in 2020 for the sixth time in a row, followed by Scott Redding and Chaz Davies of Ducati Racing Team in second and third.