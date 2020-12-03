In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 3 December 2020 5:03 pm / 2 comments

Bermaz Motor has officially launched its Mazda Anshin website, which is a new one-stop platform for customers to buy or sell pre-owned Mazda vehicles. These include ex-company demo vehicles as well as those traded in by current owners that have gone through a thorough inspection and certification process.

According to the company, every Mazda pre-owned vehicle listed on Anshin’s website must first undergo a comprehensive 111-point check by certified technicians to ensure compliance with quality standards. This includes ensuring the vehicle has not been through a flood or suffered any major damages due to an accident – the chassis is also checked during the inspection.

If you’re selling your Mazda through the Anshin programme, you’ll need to send your car to a selected authorised service centre (currently in Glenmarie and Petaling Jaya) to be inspected; this will take approximately an hour and cost you a nominal fee of RM 200. If everything checks out, you will be provided a valuation and a recommended selling price.

For those looking to buy, you can browse through the website and see what’s available, with the assurance that all the vehicles listed have Anshin certification. The pre-owned vehicles will come with the remaining manufacturer’s warranty and free service from their first registered date. Should you find a Mazda to your liking and want to “try before you buy,” this can be arranged at Anshin brick-and-motor dealerships in Glenmarie and Kajang.